The Electrical & Mechanical Services Department today announced a ban on the supply of four compact fluorescent lamp models that failed to reach its energy efficiency and/or performance specifications.

Imported by Beauty Shadow Co Ltd, the four products are sold under the Sunshine brand with the following model numbers: S-24A 23W B22 2700K, S-24A 23W E27 2700K, S-16A 12W E14 6400K, S-16A 12W E27 6400K.

The department has removed the lamps from the record of listed models under the Energy Efficiency (Labelling of Products) Ordinance. Supplying such products is no longer allowed in Hong Kong, with immediate effect.

Notices have been served to the importer, which will publish newspaper notices announcing supply of the products has been terminated.