Secretary for Transport & Logistics Mable Chan has outlined how Hong Kong is upgrading and transforming its shipping industry to build a global maritime hub, aligning the city’s First Five-Year Plan with the National 15th Five-Year Plan. Highlighting Hong Kong’s role as the strategic southern gateway linking the Mainland with the world, she noted that the city serves as a "super-connector" and "super value-adder".

To consolidate and enhance Hong Kong’s status as an international shipping centre, the Government is adopting a dual-core strategy that boosts port competitiveness while fostering a vibrant, high-value maritime services cluster. Ms Chan expected that these efforts will strengthen the city’s resilience and attract fresh business opportunities for the sector.

"They can finance, they can build and also lead from Hong Kong as the base, to enter into a more rigorous and more complete holistic development of maritime and shipping development for Hong Kong," she said.

One of the key measures to enhance port competitiveness is the green transformation of the maritime industry. Hong Kong is the seventh-largest bunkering hub globally by volume, having completed over 210 green maritime fuel bunkering operations totalling more than 370,000 tonnes from January 2025 through the third quarter of 2026.

Ms Chan noted that Hong Kong holds strong potential to become a leading Green Maritime Fuel Bunkering & Trade Centre. To advance this goal, the Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Zhanjiang in Guangdong to jointly establish Hong Kong’s very first Green Energy Corridor.

Ms Chan added that the Government will collaborate with relevant parties to develop national and international standards and certification systems for green shipping fuel. It will also leverage Hong Kong’s mature capital-raising platform to finance investments in green fuel shipping.