Chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission David Lok (back row, right) and EAC member Daniel Shek (back row, centre) inspected an on-site drill training session for polling station staff.

Chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission (EAC) David Lok chaired a Crisis Management Committee (CMC) meeting this evening to review various scenarios that may arise during the 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections, scheduled for November 22.

During the meeting, the EAC received briefings from representatives of key government departments, including the Registration & Electoral Office, the Digital Policy Office and the Hong Kong Police Force. They covered election preparation and co-ordination work, assessments of cybersecurity and security risks as well as contingency plans for polling day.

Further updates on preparatory work and co-ordination were presented by the Security Bureau, the Home Affairs Department, the Information Services Department, the Department of Justice and the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department.

Mr Lok noted that organising an election is a complex undertaking requiring meticulous planning, preparation and arrangements throughout the workflow. He added that relevant policy bureaux and departments have entered the final stage of preparation with security and contingency plans in place to ensure the elections proceed smoothly.

He also pointed out that today’s meeting enabled the EAC to prepare for the elections more thoroughly. The CMC will assist the EAC in closely monitoring conditions on polling day, reaffirming the EAC’s commitment to ensuring the elections are conducted openly, honestly and fairly in strict accordance with electoral laws and guidelines.

Five ordinary polling stations will be set up for the elections, utilising the electronic poll register (EPR) system to issue ballot papers.

Mr Lok and EAC member Daniel Shek also inspected an on-site drill arranged by the Registration & Electoral Office today for polling station staff. The training session familiarises staff with polling station operations and the ballot-paper issuance process, including using the EPR system and its fallback mode.