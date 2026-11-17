Chief Executive John Lee arrived in Shenzhen this afternoon to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit and speak at a discussion session on "The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Asia-Pacific Development Opportunities".

Speaking at the summit, themed "To Prosper and Win the Future Together", Mr Lee emphasised that in an increasingly complex global environment, the countries, economies and companies of the Asia-Pacific require open and ongoing co-operation more than ever.

"The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as one of the world's most dynamic economic powerhouses, under the distinctive institutional framework of ‘one country, two systems’, with three legal jurisdictions and three currencies, generates a gross domestic product exceeding US$2.1 trillion. This reflects the fruitful results of open co-operation," he said.

Since the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Hong Kong has continued to participate in APEC as a member under the name "Hong Kong, China". Mr Lee noted that this arrangement fully leverages the unique advantages of the "one country, two systems" framework to build an open and prosperous Asia-Pacific region.

"In particular, the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is taking place in Shenzhen, and the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting was successfully held in Hong Kong for the first time last month, demonstrating the Greater Bay Area's international relevance.

"As the only global city to capitalise on both China and international advantages, Hong Kong is the 'super connector' and 'super value-adder' between the Greater Bay Area and the rest of the Asia-Pacific, and will continue to promote the smooth flow of people, goods, capital and data within the Greater Bay Area to drive regional development," he added.

Mr Lee encouraged Asia-Pacific enterprises with strong innovation and market advantages to use Hong Kong as a springboard into the Greater Bay Area's manufacturing capacity, capital and growing consumer markets. By doing so, businesses can jointly strengthen regional supply chains and contribute to the shared prosperity of the Asia-Pacific community.

In the evening, Mr Lee and Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Algernon Yau will attend a dinner with Hong Kong, China's representatives to the APEC Business Advisory Council. They will exchange views on promoting Hong Kong's unique strengths and enhancing regional co-operation.

Tomorrow, Mr Lee will attend the opening ceremony of the APEC CEO Summit as well as the welcome banquet for participating leaders and representatives. He will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of other economies.