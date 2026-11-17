Chief Executive John Lee (back row, second left) witnesses a number of important maritime and aviation-related deliverables are announced at the Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference 2026, including an MoU signed by the Airport Authority Hong Kong with local sustainable fuel producer EcoCeres and Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited.

As Hong Kong Maritime Week 2026 entered its third day, one of its flagship events – the Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference 2026 (ALMAC) – continued with the second day of its programme.

Under the theme "Driving Inclusive Growth through Innovation and Sustainability", ALMAC focused on developments and opportunities in logistics, supply chain management, aviation, shipping and green fuels. The conference also announced major maritime and logistics achievements aimed at driving green transformation and expanding logistics networks.

Speaking at the special address session, Chief Executive John Lee mentioned that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is pressing ahead with maritime, aviation and logistics development. This progress is supported by the National 15th Five-Year Plan and the strategic development roadmap laid out in Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan.

He noted that the three focus areas complement each other, helping enterprises open new markets, raise competitiveness and prepare for future development to achieve inclusive growth. As a global "super connector" and "super value-adder", Hong Kong serves as a convergence point for Chinese Mainland and international networks, translating these unique advantages into shared opportunities.

Joined by Secretary for Transport & Logistics Mable Chan, Mr Lee witnessed the signing of three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and the launch of a co-operation initiative.

The agreements included an MoU signed by the Airport Authority Hong Kong with local sustainable fuel producer EcoCeres and The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited to jointly promote the development of local sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blending facilities. This co-operation will strengthen local fuel supply infrastructure and facilitate the wider use of SAF by the aviation industry.

To deepen co-operation on green maritime fuels, the Transport & Logistics Bureau signed an MoU with the Global Sustainable Transport Innovation and Knowledge Center under the Ministry of Transport. The two sides will jointly promote the green maritime fuel certification standards developed under the country’s leadership among the international maritime community, providing the industry with reliable and objective certification standards.

The bureau also announced the establishment of a partner port relationship with the Port of Qingdao, which joins the Port of Piraeus and Hainan Yangpu Port in the second batch of partner ports to expand Hong Kong Port’s maritime network to Shandong, Hainan and Europe. Through this platform, Hong Kong will strengthen port exchanges, expand co-operation in maritime logistics, green shipping and smart port development and explore establishing green logistics corridors.

In addition, the conference announced the establishment of the Vietnam-Guangxi-Hong Kong Land-Air Super Logistics Corridor, a successful extension of the SuperLink China Direct land-air intermodal service operated by Hong Kong Air Cargo Industry Services Limited under Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited. Powered by Customs’ Single E-lock Scheme, this corridor enables cargo from Vietnam to travel overland to Hong Kong via Guangxi in around 30 hours under convenient customs clearance arrangements before being exported overseas through Hong Kong's extensive international air transport network.

The conference brought together officials from the Chinese Mainland and transport officials from other countries to explore regional co-operation opportunities.

Governor of Shaanxi Province Zhao Gang, Deputy Minister of Transport of Thailand Sanphet Bunyamanee and Assistant Minister of Transport for Maritime Transport and Head of the Central Administration for Finance & Investment of Egypt Mohamed Fathi spoke at the special address session. They shared insights on logistics network integration, regional interconnectivity and sustainable transport while exploring how complementary strengths across regions can enhance global supply chain resilience.

Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organization Jennifer Nordquist, Mayor of Xi'an Ye Niuping, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council Frederick Ma and representatives of the Hong Kong Logistics Development Council and the Airport Authority Hong Kong also attended the conference.

An exhibition zone was set up at ALMAC for suppliers to showcase their latest services and solutions, fostering industry exchange and exploring prospects for business co-operation. The conference also featured various forums and thematic workshops such as the Silk Road Maritime Symposium alongside sessions on green energy, supply chain management and logistics, allowing the industry to explore more efficient, resilient and sustainable supply chains across port collaboration, green fuels, smart logistics and digital transformation.