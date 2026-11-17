The Fire Services Department (FSD) said today that a fire on October 26 at Phase 1 of the Integrated Waste Management Facilities Phase (I.PARK1) on the artificial island off Shek Kwu Chau is suspected to be related to either welding works or smoking.

The FSD announced that it has completed its investigation, which involved collecting evidence at the scene and taking statements from relevant parties.

Findings indicate that the fire originated on the upper level of the third incineration module inside I.PARK1’s incineration building. The investigation ruled out electrical faults, arson, and spontaneous combustion of chemical substances as the cause of the fire.

The FSD said it has referred the investigation report to the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) for follow-up.

The EPD said it has already instructed the I.PARK1 contractor to review and strengthen measures to eliminate fire risks, specifically in relation to the handling of hot works – including welding – and tightening a site-wide smoking ban.

In a statement, the EPD iterated that it places great emphasis on the safety standards of waste management facilities under its purview, and takes a strict approach in overseeing contractors' implementation of various safety and fire prevention management measures, including enforcement of the smoking ban.

In January, the I.PARK1 contractor implemented a series of tobacco control measures, such as requiring workers to deposit cigarettes and lighters in pier-side cigarette racks before entering the I.PARK1 artificial island, and conducting regular and surprise inspections. Any worker found smoking at the site will be ordered to leave it immediately and will be removed from the I.PARK1 project.

The EPD is also reviewing the incident to strengthen contingency measures and enhance safety at the facility.

Relevant best practices will be promoted at other facilities under the department's purview to ensure construction and operational safety, the EPD said.