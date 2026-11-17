Chief Executive John Lee

I am very pleased to join you at this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen. The attendance of over 2,000 business and government leaders from across the APEC economies, including some 115 companies in the Fortune Global 500, sends a clear and compelling message: In an increasingly complex global environment, the countries, economies and companies of the Asia-Pacific need open and continuing co-operation, more than ever.

We gather here, at this two-day summit, under the inviting theme "To Prosper and Win the Future Together". More than an aspiration, it is an active call for collaboration, because nobody wins the future alone. The future is a team sport - and the Asia-Pacific has always fielded a very strong side.

And nowhere is this collaboration spirit more evident, more vibrant, today than in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The Greater Bay Area offers one of the most convincing examples of what open co-operation can deliver. Home to more than 88 million people and generating a gross domestic product exceeding US$2.1 trillion, it comprises the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macao Special Administrative Region, and nine cities in Guangdong Province, and is one of the world's most dynamic economic powerhouses.

If the Greater Bay Area were a standalone economy, it would rank about 12th globally. In the first three quarters of this year, trade between its nine Mainland cities and APEC economies reached some US$837 billion, a record year-on-year increase of over 26%.

High-end manufacturing, electronics, integrated circuits and green products were among the key drivers. These cheering results illustrate both the Greater Bay Area's rapid growth and its deep interconnection with the wider Asia-Pacific economy.

This momentum is underpinned by the Greater Bay Area's distinctive institutional framework of "one country, two systems", with three legal jurisdictions and three currencies synergising together.

I will give you an example. Hong Kong became an APEC member in 1991. Under the "one country, two systems" principle, "Hong Kong, China" continues as a full member of APEC, since our city was established as a special administrative region of China, our country, in 1997. We are proud to sit at the APEC table with our own delegation, our own trade and customs policies, and our own voice - while also being part of China, our country, part of its Greater Bay Area, with our shared interest in an open and prosperous Asia-Pacific. That's "one country, two systems" at work to its fullest.

The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is taking place in Shenzhen, at the heart of the Greater Bay Area. And, just weeks ago, the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting was held in the Hong Kong SAR, also for the very first time. These milestones place the Greater Bay Area firmly on the global stage, affirming its fast-rising international relevance.

The cities of the Greater Bay Area are committed to realising the smooth flow of people, goods, capital and data. That will certainly contribute to effective regional development.

We view this connectivity through three distinct lenses: hard connectivity, soft connectivity, and what we poetically call the connectivity of hearts.

In hard connectivity, advanced infrastructure such as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the world's longest sea-crossing bridge and tunnel system, and the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, which connects our city to the country's high-speed rail network, is binding Greater Bay Area cities more closely, linking them efficiently to the wider region, and facilitating the flow of people and goods.

Meanwhile, our soft connectivity is advancing through closer alignment of rules and standards, reducing impediments to cross-boundary business.

As for the connectivity of hearts, it is deepening through growing people-to-people exchanges and talent mobility, enabling foreign companies to operate more seamlessly across Guangdong Province, the Hong Kong SAR and the Macao SAR.

Collectively, these advances are creating wide-ranging opportunities for companies. I am talking about access to a large and sophisticated consumer market, participation in advanced manufacturing and resilient supply chains, collaboration in innovation, engagement in green and digital industries, and so much more.

Hong Kong has an indispensable role to play in ensuring that this rapid growth continues. Under "one country, two systems", we are the only global city to capitalise on both China and international advantages.

We maintain a common law system, the free flow of capital and information, a simple and competitive tax regime and a deep pool of talent. These strengths make our city the natural "super connector" and "super value-adder" between the Greater Bay Area and the rest of the Asia-Pacific.

Take finance, for example. We continue to rank third, globally, and first in the Asia-Pacific, in the Global Financial Centres Index. We are also the world's largest offshore renminbi centre, processing over 75% of global offshore renminbi payments. We serve as the premier gateway for international capital seeking exposure to the Greater Bay Area's innovation and manufacturing prowess.

Leveraging Hong Kong's world-class professional services, companies from APEC economies looking to opportunities in the Greater Bay Area can raise funds, it also structures cross-boundary investments and manage currency and operational risks with confidence.

Turning to technology, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou innovation cluster this year topped the Global Innovation Index, for the second year in a row. And Hong Kong Park, part of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science & Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone, brings Hong Kong's research excellence and international networks together with Shenzhen's commercial might.

Businesses can use Hong Kong to pilot new technologies, protect intellectual property under a trusted legal system, and scale solutions across the vast markets of the Greater Bay Area.

It helps that Hong Kong is home to five universities in the world's top 100. They are also, indeed, ranked among Asia's top 10 this year, with three in the top five. The Hong Kong SAR Government continues to be devoted to our talent initiatives of attracting global researchers and entrepreneurs, making Hong Kong an ideal base for Asia-Pacific innovators looking for technology partners in the Greater Bay Area.

Ladies and gentlemen, the theme of this year's APEC CEO Summit calls on us to prosper and win the future together. The Greater Bay Area is a proven model of how complementary strengths can generate opportunities far greater than the sum of their parts.

Prosperity is not something we can each win separately. It is something we can only build together - and the building starts here, today, with the people in this room. I invite you, the Asia-Pacific community, to explore partnerships that combine your innovation and market knowledge with the Greater Bay Area's manufacturing capacity, capital and growing consumer markets.

And Hong Kong, China, your reliable partner in managing the complexities of cross-boundary collaboration, can be your springboard, your business centre, from which to seize the far-reaching opportunities of the Greater Bay Area.

Working together, we can strengthen regional supply chains, create mutual opportunities and contribute to the shared prosperity of the Asia-Pacific community.

Ladies and gentlemen, Hong Kong, China stands ready to connect people, capital, ideas and opportunities, so that we may all prosper and win the future. And that future begins right here.

Chief Executive John Lee gave these remarks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit 2026 in Shenzhen on November 17.