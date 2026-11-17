The Registration & Electoral Office (REO) has mailed poll cards to voters or their authorised representatives (ARs) in the 31 contested subsectors ahead of the 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections, due to be held on Sunday.

The mail sent out also includes a map showing the location of the relevant polling station, a guide on voting procedures, an introduction to candidates and an Independent Commission Against Corruption leaflet on elections.

Voters or their ARs can also use iAM Smart or the voter registration website to log in to the Online Voter Information Enquiry System, where they can access all of the information included in the mail.

The REO reminded voters and ARs that they should cast their votes at the polling station assigned to them, and that they must carry their Hong Kong identity card or specified alternative documents to collect their ballot papers.

A total of 856 candidates will contest 723 seats in the 31 subsectors. Voting will not be required for five subsectors, where 259 candidates will be returned uncontested.

The five uncontested subsectors are: education; sports, performing arts, culture and publishing; associations of Chinese fellow townsmen; labour; and "representatives of Hong Kong members of relevant national organisations".

Call 2891 1001 for enquiries.