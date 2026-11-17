The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 3.9% in the three months from July to September to 3.8% in the period from August to October, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The underemployment rate remained at 2%.

Total employment was 3,653,800, down 1,200 from the previous three-month period, while the labour force dropped by around 5,800 to 3,804,200.

Looking ahead, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Chris Sun said that the ongoing expansion of the local economy, solid consumption sentiment and continued growth in inbound tourism should render support to the overall labour market conditions.

“The Government will continue to closely monitor the evolving external uncertainties for their potential implications on corporate hiring sentiments and provide job-seekers with appropriate support," Mr Sun said.