Thousands of global maritime professionals have gathered for Hong Kong Maritime Week 2026, convening to explore the sector’s emerging opportunities and navigate its shared challenges.

John Denholm, who is Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping – which represents shipowners and operators internationally – emphasised that Hong Kong’s unique role as a bridge between East and West grants it significant potential to evolve as a maritime centre.

“The opportunities for Hong Kong’s maritime industry are huge,” he said. “Hong Kong is a gateway to both the East and the West, and is in a great position.”

Mr Denholm also credited the relationship between the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the shipping industry with cementing the city’s leadership role in maritime matters.

“Hong Kong is leading the world in many aspects," he said. "It’s a leader, not a follower, in the marine industry because of the Government and its relationship with the shipping industry.”

Beyond customary concerns, attendees are addressing current industry issues such as supply-chain resilience, geopolitical shifts, emerging technologies and green fuels.

International Union of Marine Insurance President Sean Dalton said Hong Kong Maritime Week provides a vital platform for direct dialogue. His organisation represents marine insurers internationally.

“We are all working on solving the same problems, and connections such as this are instrumental to doing our best work,” he said.

Meanwhile, the International Group of P&I Clubs, a group of marine liability insurers, highlighted its members’ deep-rooted presence in the city, which they view as a gateway to China. Chief Executive Officer Nick Shaw noted that 11 of the group’s 12 clubs maintain offices in Hong Kong, employing hundreds of specialists.

“I think the opportunities going forward are boundless,” he said.

Asian Shipowners’ Association Interim Secretary General Eleanor Keukura Roi said that the event bridges Asia’s maritime community with the wider world. The association represents regional shipowners.

She said that the gathering offers a valuable opportunity to bring shipowners’ perspectives into global discussions, strengthen partnerships and turn shared challenges into collective action.

Echoing these sentiments, UK Chamber of Shipping Chief Executive Rhett Hatcher stated that the event brings together industry representatives to exchange ideas and share good practices.

He added that Hong Kong Maritime Week enables participants to discuss both the challenges facing the industry and significant opportunities ahead.