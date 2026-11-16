Building repair reform advanced

Led by the Chief Secretary Chan Kwok-ki, the steering committee set up to monitor the implementation of measures based on the recommendations of the independent committee in relation to the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po held its first meeting today.

Following the release of the independent committee’s report at the end of October, the Chief Executive announced that the Government would implement comprehensive and systemic reforms in relation to building maintenance and renovation, with oversight from a steering committee.

At today's meeting, Mr Chan directed bureaus and departments to implement the committee's various recommendations swiftly and precisely, with a view to achieving systemic improvements, streamlined processes, and effective implementation.

He emphasised that measures that are ready for implementation must be rolled out as soon as possible, while preparatory work for items requiring legislative amendments must be completed at full speed so that amendment proposals can be submitted to the Legislative Council for scrutiny and passage.

Relevant bureaus and departments scrutinised an in-depth review of work plans, division of duties, implementation proposals, and timetables for advancing the various recommendations.

The steering committee will keep the measures' implementation and delivery under review, enact reforms to every element of the building maintenance and renovation system, sever existing chains of interests, and take action to prevent similar incidents from recurring.