10th Maritime Week opens

The 10th anniversary edition of Hong Kong Maritime Week (HKMW) opened today, gathering more than 18,000 participants to explore development opportunities in the global maritime industry and promote Hong Kong’s strengths as a preferred destination for maritime business.

This year’s HKMW is co-ordinated by the Transport & Logistics Bureau and organised by the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Development Board (HKMPDB) under the theme “Trusted Resilience Powering Global Maritime Trade”. Participants include policymakers, key international maritime organisation leaders, business decision-makers, experts and industry leaders from all over the world.

Addressing the HKMW opening ceremony and World Maritime Merchants Forum, Chief Executive John Lee said that the international maritime industry is undergoing an unprecedented period of transformation.

He remarked that amid a shifting geopolitical landscape and supply chain restructuring, the global shipping sector needs certainty and strategic synergy more than ever before, adding that Hong Kong stands as a reliable safe harbour for the international maritime community.

Mr Lee stressed that the future of maritime trade depends on keeping shipping lanes open, upholding international maritime law and standards, and promoting unhindered economic co-operation across East and West, North and South.

He emphasised that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is working to steer Hong Kong’s development as a pre-eminent global maritime hub, with primary emphasis on high value-added maritime services, building closer collaboration with sister cities in the Greater Bay Area, nurturing industry talent, contributing to the national water-to-water transshipment initiative, enhancing the rail-sea-land-river intermodal transport system, and developing a market-driven, globally oriented and diversified green fuel-trading platform.

Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization Arsenio Antonio Domínguez Velasco said in a video address that Hong Kong is one of the world's key international maritime centres, supported by its advantages in aspects such as port administration, ship registry, finance, insurance and legal services. With the Hong Kong flag ranked among the top five globally by tonnage and backed by the Chinese Mainland, he said, Hong Kong's contributions and commitments to the future of the global maritime industry are highly significant.

During the ceremony, several agreements were signed and witnessed by Mr Lee, alongside Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong SAR Zhang Yong and Vice Minister of Transport Li Xinghu. This underscored Hong Kong's crucial dual role as a super-connector and super value-adder, as well as the Hong Kong SAR Government’s firm determination to develop Hong Kong into a global maritime capital.

The agreements included a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hainan Yangpu Port to establish a partner port relationship that strengthens co-operation in the port and maritime sectors between Hainan and Hong Kong; an MoU with Zhanjiang, Guangdong, to jointly establish Hong Kong's first Green Energy Corridor; an MoU with the Port of Piraeus in Greece to jointly establish Hong Kong’s first Green Shipping Corridor and a partner port relationship; and the issuance of the Hong Kong Shipowners Mutual Assurance Association's first protection and indemnity insurance policy.

In her concluding remarks, Secretary for Transport & Logistics Mable Chan stated that the important deliverables announced today cover the promotion of international green and regional port and shipping development, and the enhancement of Hong Kong’s influence in high value-added maritime services.

She added that these achievements fully leverage Hong Kong’s unique advantages of connecting the Mainland and the world. Guided by the National 15th Five-Year Plan and Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan, she said, Hong Kong is striving to drive a “volume to value” transformation of the Hong Kong Port and comprehensively developing into a global maritime capital, which will contribute to the country's development as a maritime powerhouse.

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference C Y Leung; Chairman of China Merchants Group Miao Jianmin; Deputy Head of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR Mr Lin Jiandong; Deputy Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the HKSAR Li Yongsheng; and Deputy Administrator of the China Meteorological Administration Hao Liping, also attended the opening ceremony and forum.

Prior to the ceremony, the Transport & Logistics Bureau signed five MoUs with strategic industry partners at the Hong Kong Maritime Week 2026 X Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference 2026 (ALMAC) VIP lunch, co-hosted by the HKMPDB and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. This will step up collaboration to foster the development of a market-driven, globally oriented, diversified and open green fuel trading platform.

The seven-day HKMW will feature over 60 high-level online and offline events organised by over 80 local, Chinese Mainland and overseas maritime organisations.

A number of important maritime and aviation-related deliverables will be unveiled tomorrow morning at a special address session of ALMAC. In the afternoon, the second HKMPDB Flagship Summit will take centre stage under the theme “Capital Meets Cargo: Financing the Future of Global Trade”, bringing together global shipowners, financiers, insurers and legal experts to explore cutting-edge solutions across ship finance, commodity trading and marine insurance.

Furthermore, the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO), the world's largest direct-membership organisation for shipping, is participating in HKMW for the first time. In partnership with the International Organization for Mediation, BIMCO will stage a dedicated seminar on Wednesday addressing contractual developments in the era of green energy transition and maritime decarbonisation. This aligns with Hong Kong's policy objective to facilitate global maritime green transformation by fully leveraging its high value-added maritime services cluster, particularly in maritime legal, risk management and dispute resolution.

Other prominent international events include this morning's third Hong Kong Global Maritime Trade Summit, organised by the International Chamber of Shipping, and the International Bunker Industry Association Hong Kong Forum on Alternative Marine Fuels, scheduled for Thursday.