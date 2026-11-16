Mainland uni applications to open

Candidates planning to enrol in the Scheme for Admission of Hong Kong Students to Mainland Higher Education Institutions can apply online from December 1 to 31, the Education Bureau said today.

The number of Chinese Mainland institutions participating in the scheme will increase to 169 for the 2027/28 academic year. Located in 21 provinces or municipalities and two autonomous regions, they will accept applications from candidates taking the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) Examination in 2027.

The Education Bureau encourages Hong Kong students to study on the Chinese Mainland via the scheme, thereby seizing opportunities to learn about the country’s social, economic and cultural landscape, and to bolster their own development.

The bureau said it will continue discussions to enable more renowned Mainland institutions to participate in the scheme, with a view to providing students with multiple higher education pathways and opportunities to connect with the country’s development.

Students should review their submitted application details online before January 10, 2027, while those providing supplementary information should do so before January 23. Students who pass the application verification process should pay the enrolment fee by January 31.

Institutions will announce admission results in late July next year. They may also arrange for supplementary enrolment depending on the enrolment situation.