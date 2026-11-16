CE to attend APEC meeting in SZ

Chief Executive John Lee will depart for Shenzhen tomorrow to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting and related events, returning to Hong Kong on Thursday.

This year marks APEC China, representing the third time the country has hosted the summit. Under the theme "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together", the gathering will focus on three priority areas, namely openness, innovation and co-operation.

Mr Lee will attend the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on Thursday, and the APEC CEO Summit running from tomorrow to Wednesday, including the discussion session and the opening ceremony.

Additionally, Mr Lee will participate in the welcome banquet for attendees and representatives, while also holding bilateral talks with counterparts from other economies to exchange views on issues of mutual interest and to deepen co-operation.

​Mr Lee noted that APEC member economies are Hong Kong's important trading partners, accounting for as much as 87% of the city's external trade.

He added that Hong Kong, as one of the world's most competitive economies, has firmly supported free trade and multilateralism and has actively leveraged the APEC platform to deepen international exchanges and co-operation.

The Chief Executive also remarked that the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting was successfully hosted in Hong Kong for the first time last month, fully demonstrating the city's unique advantage of connecting the Mainland and the world under the "one country, two systems" principle, and contributing the city's strength to the financial co-operation of APEC China.

“The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will continue to strengthen connectivity with various APEC economies, further play Hong Kong's roles as a ‘super connector’ and ‘super value-adder’, and contribute to regional prosperity and development,” he added.

​During Mr Lee's absence, Chief Secretary Chan Kwok-ki will serve as Acting Chief Executive.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Algernon Yau and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Carol Yip will accompany him on the trip.