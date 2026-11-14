Alert over fake recall messages

The Transport Department today alerted the public to fraudulent vehicle airbag safety recall messages purporting to be from the department. The case will be referred to Police for follow-up.

The department clarified that it has no connection with the fraudulent letters or messages making unauthorised use of its name. At present, it only sets out safety recall information provided by authorised dealers of registered vehicle manufacturers on its website.

The department does not issue letters to inform individual vehicle owners of safety recalls for their vehicles. Members of the public should verify information to avoid falling into scam traps and contact the relevant authorised agents or dealers directly for enquiries.

People are reminded not to fall prey to fraudulent government messages from unofficial sources or provide any personal information. Those who have submitted personal details to these suspicious websites should contact Police.

For enquiries, call 2804 2600 or send an email.