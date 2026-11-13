Sha Tin site to be sold

The Lands Department today announced that Sha Tin Town Lot No. 626, at the junction of Tai Chung Kiu Road and On Sum Street, in Shek Mun, will be sold by public tender.

The tender invitation for it, in the 2026-27 Land Sale List, will begin next Friday and close on December 18.

The lot is designated for non-industrial purposes, "excluding godown, hotel and petrol filling station".

It has a site area of about 8,015 sq m and its gross floor area will be between 29,816 sq m and 49,693 sq m.

Land sale documents will be available on the Lands Department’s website from next Friday.