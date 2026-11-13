Industry keen on HSK logistics

The invitation for expressions of interest (EOI) in the development of selected land parcels at the modern logistics cluster in the Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area (HSK Logistics Cluster) closed today, with 16 submissions received from developers, logistics operators, logistics industry associations and professional services providers.

The Government has reserved approximately 32 hectares of land at the Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area of the Northern Metropolis for the development of a modern logistics cluster to meet long-term demand for logistics land.

Jointly issued by the Transport & Logistics Bureau and the Civil Engineering & Development Department on August 13, the invitation for EOI covers the first batch of five selected sites within the HSK Logistics Cluster. The initiative aims to gauge market interest, collect industry feedback on development requirements, and refine land disposal arrangements ahead of upcoming tender exercises.

The bureau will now analyse the submissions to help finalise the tender requirements and land disposal terms. Tenders for the first available sites are expected to be invited towards the end of 2027 at the earliest, with the relevant tender to be awarded in 2028.