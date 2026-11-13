Maritime Week to open on Sunday

Hong Kong Maritime Week (HKMW) 2026 - a flagship annual maritime event anticipated worldwide - will be held for seven consecutive days from Sunday, expected to attract over 18,000 participants to join its online and offline events.

The Transport & Logistics Bureau will also announce several important maritime-related deliverables during the week.

The HKMW is co-ordinated by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, organised by the Hong Kong Maritime & Port Development Board, and co-organised by the Hong Kong Shipowners Association and the Hong Kong Maritime Museum, with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Invest Hong Kong as partners.

Jointly hosted by more than 80 local, Chinese Mainland and overseas maritime organisations, there will be more than 60 events covering flagship forums, high-level seminars, industry exhibitions and business networking.

Policymakers, leaders of major international shipping organisations, business decision-makers, experts and industry elites from around the globe, including high-ranking government officials from Belt & Road countries will explore the latest development opportunities in the global maritime industry during the HKMW.

The National 15th Five-Year Plan Outline indicates clear support for Hong Kong in consolidating and enhancing its dual-hub status as an international maritime centre and an international aviation hub.

First held in 2016, HKMW has evolved over the years into a premier international event for the maritime, port and logistics sectors. The Government will announce the new batch of partner ports, and will sign a number of maritime-related memoranda of understanding at its 10th anniversary.

To heighten public awareness of Hong Kong's thriving maritime development, the bureau has partnered with Television Broadcasts (TVB) to produce a 10-episode promotional drama series Navigating to the Future. The series will be broadcast from next Monday to November 27, every Monday to Friday, across channels 81, 82 and 83.

An array of community and youth engagement programmes will also be rolled out, including a maritime-themed carnival set on November 21 and 22.