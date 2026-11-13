CE lauds HK’s Para Games athletes

Chief Executive John Lee today officiated at a Commendation Ceremony for the Hong Kong, China delegation to the 5th Asian Para Games.

He presented certificates of commendation to the Hong Kong athletes in recognition of their outstanding performance in the games.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Lee said the delegation had demonstrated Hong Kong's "persevering and never-give-up" spirit on at the games. He added that the athletes’ outstanding achievements were supported by the dedication and hard work of the coaching team and medical support staff.

The Chief Executive iterated that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is fully committed to supporting para sports and elite athletes. Since April 2025, the Government has raised direct financial support for all elite athletes, including para-athletes, by 8.3% across the board. A Senior Squad category has been introduced into the elite tier for para-athletes, improving their training pathway.

The Hong Kong, China delegation of 80 athletes participated in 10 events at the games, which were held from October 18 to 24.

The delegation won 41 medals – three gold, 14 silver and 24 bronze – and achieved Hong Kong's best-ever haul in boccia of two gold, three silver and three bronze medals.