Rural polling dates published

The polling dates for the 2027 Rural Ordinary Election were published in the Government Gazette today.

The Village Representative Election will be conducted on January 17, 2027, while the Kaifong Representative Election for Market Towns will be held on January 24, 2027. The nomination period will take place from November 24 to December 7.

The election covers 709 recognised villages with a total of 1,484 representative seats. These comprise 695 resident representative seats and 789 indigenous inhabitant representative seats. Separately, the market towns on Cheung Chau and Peng Chau will elect 39 and 17 neighbourhood (“kaifong”) representatives respectively.

​A notice specifying the polling date, time and polling station address will be issued to eligible electors at least 10 days before the polling day.

Call 2152 1521 or contact the relevant New Territories district office for enquiries.