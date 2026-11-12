Dr Sun Yat-sen exhibition to be held

Highlighted exhibits of the exhibition include the commemorative stamps for the 90th anniversary of the birth of Dr Sun Yat-sen, which were the first commemorative stamp set featuring Dr Sun issued by China Post of the People’s Republic of China.

The Dr Sun Yat-sen Museum will present the "Timeless Impressions - The Shaping and Representation of Dr Sun Yat-sen's Images" exhibition from November 13.

This year marks the 160th anniversary of the birth of Dr Sun Yat-sen; the exhibition features over 80 pieces of artefacts associated with Dr Sun's image.

Addressing the opening ceremony today, the Assistant Director (Heritage and Museums) of Leisure and Cultural Services, Ng Chi-wo, said Dr Sun dedicated his entire life to the revolutionary cause: from resolving to save the nation and devoting himself to his studies, to organising the revolution and overthrowing the imperial system, and devoting his life to revitalising China. The ideas and strategies he put forward laid the blueprint for the modernisation of China, and his achievements made enduring contributions to social progress and the well-being of the people.

He added that the ideals advocated by Dr Sun, including equality, fraternity and "the world is for all", together with his vision of "revitalising China", are subtly instilling his spirit into our hearts through various forms that permeate our daily lives imperceptibly.

Dr Sun lived during an era marked by the rapid development of photographic technology and print media, and his image as a revolutionary was widely disseminated across the country through pictures and text. The exhibition features coins and stamps bearing his likeness that circulated nationwide, along with commemorative philatelic items, sculptures and cartoons from China and abroad.

It also showcases around 100 historical photographs, newspaper clippings, and archival materials, together with multimedia presentations, to illustrate how the multifaceted images of Dr Sun - patriotic yet well-versed in both Chinese and Western learning - have been shaped and represented through pictures, texts, physical objects and public spaces in different periods, offering a retrospective of his illustrious life.

There will be a series of free experiential activities including thematic lectures, exhibition guided tours for the public and school groups, and workshops, as well as panel exhibitions and parent-child workshops at six public libraries.

Jointly organised by the Dr Sun Yat-sen Museum and the Sun Yat-sen Research Projects of the Department of History of the Hong Kong Baptist University, the exhibition will be held until July 7 next year, with free admission.