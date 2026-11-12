Tai Po fire civil claims notes issued

The Judiciary issued two Special Practice Notes today on handling civil claims arising from the Tai Po Wang Fuk Court fire, seeking to ensure a fair and proportionate allocation of judicial resources without impairing access to courts or a fair trial. Taking into account the extensive casualties and severe damage caused by the fire, the Judiciary anticipates a large number of claims involving complex issues and substantial sums will soon be brought before the courts.

Given the time, costs and uncertainties involved in litigation, the Judiciary noted it is in the interests of both the parties and the public to resolve these claims initially through without-prejudice negotiations. Failing that, parties should pursue alternative dispute resolution (ADR) such as mediation, leaving litigation as a last resort.

Taking immediate effect, the two Special Practice Notes direct parties to attempt resolving their fire-related disputes via ADR both before and after proceedings commence. They also establish special expedited court procedures aimed at settling claims fairly, quickly and at a reasonable cost.

The first Special Practice Note covers all civil claims arising from the fire, excluding certain specified categories, which are handled by the High Court or the District Court. The second covers employees' compensation claims handled by the District Court, alongside civil claims handled by the Small Claims Tribunal or the Labour Tribunal.

Members of the public can also access various free legal services in Hong Kong, including the Free Legal Advice Scheme. Meanwhile, the Judiciary has launched a dedicated webpage offering one-stop information on mediation for civil claims linked to the incident.