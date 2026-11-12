Teacher certificate bill proposed

The Education Bureau has proposed amending the law to enhance the teacher registration mechanism by introducing practising certificate requirements, thereby upholding the professionalism of the teaching force. The Government will publish the Education (Amendment) Bill 2026 in the Gazette tomorrow and introduce it to the Legislative Council for first and second readings on November 25.

The bureau noted that it has referenced teacher registration systems in various jurisdictions alongside the registration and practising certificate requirements of other Hong Kong professions. It stated that making a practising certificate a prerequisite for teaching, in addition to the existing statutory registration, could elevate public recognition of the sector and raise the social status of teachers.

The bill will establish statutory rules requiring all teachers and principals of publicly funded schools, private schools, international schools and kindergartens to hold both teacher registration and practising certificates. Each practising certificate will remain valid for a maximum of three school years.

To ensure educators keep abreast of the latest global and local educational policies, teachers must meet a mandatory continuing professional development requirement to obtain a practising certificate. This measure aims to align their knowledge and pedagogy with the evolving needs of students and society.

The bureau pointed out that as role models and key figures in nurturing young people, teachers have a profound impact on students through their conduct, values, words and deeds. Amid rapid societal changes, parents and the wider public hold increasingly high expectations for teacher professionalism.

The bureau highlighted that the bill addresses the practical operational needs of schools, encourages educators to keep pace with the times and strengthens staff management to safeguard student well-being. It also establishes safeguards to bar individuals convicted of offences endangering national security from teaching, protecting students while upholding professional integrity and public confidence.

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