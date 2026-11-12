3 sports events get ‘M’ Mark status

The Major Sports Events Committee today announced the award of “M” Mark status to three sports events, spanning badminton, basketball and squash: the LI-NING Hong Kong Open Badminton Championships 2026, the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Hong Kong 2026, and the Milwaukee Hong Kong Squash Open 2026.

The events are scheduled in quick succession, kicking off with the badminton championships from November 17 to 22. The basketball tournament, part of the HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500, will run from November 28 to 29, and the squash even from November 30 to December 6.

Committee Chairman Wilfred Ng said the Hong Kong Open Badminton Championships will bring many of the world's top badminton players to compete in Hong Kong, while the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Hong Kong will once again attract fans from around the world to watch fast-paced street basketball, and the Hong Kong Squash Open will feature a strong lineup of top-tier players, delivering a thrilling spectator experience.

“These events not only elevate Hong Kong’s international image, but also highlight Hong Kong's outstanding capability in hosting world-class events,” he added.