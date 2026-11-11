New COVID-19 vaccines to arrive

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health stated today that the first shipment of the new batch of Spikevax XFG vaccine for individuals aged 12 or above is expected to arrive in Hong Kong in December.

In a statement in response to comments from a medical organisation regarding a lack of stock of COVID-19 vaccines and concerns about low COVID-19 vaccination rates, the CHP clarified that market supply will resume and private doctors will be able to order from pharmaceutical companies as usual.

It added that the temporary absence of COVID-19 vaccinations for adults is normal during this transitional period while awaiting new vaccine production and delivery.

The CHP had earlier announced that the shelf life of the LP.8.1 vaccine for children and adults would expire in mid-July and early September respectively, noting that producing and shipping vaccines with updated ingredients takes time.

Starting October 29, the CHP has been providing the Spikevax XFG mRNA vaccine to children aged 6 months to 11 years.

The Government has set up a total of 75 COVID-19 vaccination venues across Hong Kong, including Specialist Out-patient Clinics and Family Medicine Clinics in public hospitals, private clinics, Maternal and Child Health Centres.

Since patients co-infected with seasonal influenza and COVID-19 are at a higher risk of severe complications and death, the CHP has consistently recommended that priority groups receive both seasonal influenza vaccination and COVID-19 vaccination booster to reduce the risk of serious illness and death.

Eligible individuals can receive both COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations at all current vaccination venues, leading the CHP to conclude that there is currently no need to expand the number of sites.

Furthermore, according to a survey conducted by the medical organisation concerned, nearly 40% of the doctors surveyed do not proactively remind patients to receive COVID-19 vaccination.

The CHP expressed concern about this and urged healthcare professionals to proactively remind patients of the importance of receiving COVID-19 vaccination in a timely manner.

Even if their clinics do not provide vaccination services, healthcare professionals can still provide patients with information about the Government's COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, the CHP said.

The CHP added that it will continue to strengthen publicity and education to encourage priority groups to receive COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible once the COVID-19 vaccines are available.