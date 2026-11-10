Harris Ho wins 2nd gold for HK, China

Harris Ho wins gold in the Men’s Foil Individual at the 4th Youth Olympic Games. (Courtesy of Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China)

Secretary for Culture, Sports & Tourism Rosanna Law today congratulated fencer Harris Ho on winning a gold medal in the Men's Foil Individual at the 4th Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

The victory marks the first gold medal ever won by the Hong Kong, China fencing team at the Games and the second gold medal won by the Hong Kong, China Delegation this year.

Miss Law noted that the triumph adds to Mr Ho's recent string of major successes. Earlier this year, he won a gold medal in the Cadet Boys' Foil Individual (U17) at the 2026 World Junior & Cadet Fencing Championships in April and a silver medal as part of the Men's Foil Team at the Asian Games in September.

“With an outstanding performance at the Youth Olympic Games this year, he overcame his opponents to secure the gold medal and set a historic milestone for a young Hong Kong fencing athlete.

“All Hong Kong citizens take great pride in his remarkable achievement,” Miss Law added.

​The 4th Youth Olympic Games are taking place from October 31 to November 13. Hong Kong sent a total of 15 athletes to compete in 12 sports and has so far won two gold, one silver and three bronze medals.