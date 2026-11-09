Fake recycling scheme alert issued

The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) today urged the public to stay alert against a fraudulent "Renewable Resource Recovery Incentive Scheme" which falsely claims to offer subsidies for recycling.

The department noted it has recently received public enquiries regarding a recycling subsidy scheme purportedly launched in partnership with a commercial enterprise. It advised citizens not to believe the circulating publicity poster or any related information.

The EPD clarified that it has never jointly launched any project named the "Renewable Resource Recovery Incentive Scheme" with any organisations. It has also never authorised any individual or entity to use its name or logo for such publicity.

Upon review, the department confirmed that both the EPD and enterprise logos featured on the poster are fake. The EPD has reported the incident to Police.

The department reminded members of the public not to trust posters, links or messaging apps from unknown sources, and to avoid participating in suspicious recycling subsidy activities. Citizens should also refrain from disclosing personal data or financial information to unverified parties.

Anyone who has provided personal information or conducted transactions in connection with the fraudulent scheme should contact Police as soon as possible.