Robot loan applications open

The Digital Policy Office (DPO) today announced that applications are now open for the "Robots in the Community" Pilot Programme, allowing eligible organisations to borrow robots for demonstrations and performances at free community events. Applications are free of charge and will close on November 20.

By loaning a humanoid robot named "Smart Bot" at no cost for events hosted by community groups, the scheme enables the public to interact with it first-hand. This direct engagement aims to enhance public understanding of embodied artificial intelligence (AI).

Eligible applicants include Hong Kong companies, societies, district organisations, welfare agencies, and Legislative Council or District Council members' offices that serve the public or local residents. Proposed community events under this application round must take place between December 15, 2026, and February 28, 2027.

At these events, "Smart Bot" can perform dancing and kung fu. It can also act as a popular science ambassador to share knowledge of embodied AI and other digital technologies with participants.

The DPO has introduced various initiatives under the "Smart Silver" Digital Inclusion Programme to assist people in need, particularly the elderly, understand and use digital products and services. The "Robots in the Community" Pilot Programme will be the latest addition to this campaign.

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