Summit connects 3,300 youth

​The Home & Youth Affairs Bureau today hosted the third edition of the Youth Development Summit - Hong Kong.

Under the theme “Pioneering New Horizons, Venturing into the Future”, the summit gathered officials responsible for youth policies from various regions, alongside experts and leaders of different sectors as guest speakers.

The event attracted over 3,300 young people registered to participate, including over 700 from the Chinese Mainland and 35 overseas countries such as the United States, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Nigeria and Rwanda, enabling them to exchange views and engage in mutual learning on issues of concern to young people.

Chief Executive John Lee said in his opening remarks that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will actively take forward youth development initiatives under Hong Kong's Five-Year Plan, enhance youth development opportunities, and nurture a new generation of young people with an affection for the country and Hong Kong, who are empowered with a global perspective as well as an ambitious and positive mindset.

He added that the Government will continue to expand young people’s international exposure through exchanges, internships and learning experiences, and will work with schools and different sectors of the community to cultivate an environment where young people can unleash their potential and shine on the global stage.

At the session on “Shaping the Future with Youth” held this morning, Secretary for Home & Youth Affairs Alice Mak delivered a keynote speech and shared the vision of the city under Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan in enhancing youth development opportunities, and supporting young people in pursuing their dreams. She highlighted key Government measures and initiatives on youth development that foster a conducive environment for local young people to thrive, and to unleash their full potential.

She noted that the Government would continue to develop the Youth Development Summit as a flagship brand, convening young minds from around the world for exchange year after year. She encouraged young people to step into the new horizons and become the backbone of our long-term economic and social development, and the driving force that will shape our future.

Chief Secretary Chan Kwok-ki officiated at the summit and delivered opening remarks. He also hosted a welcome dinner yesterday for officials, guests, and speakers from the Chinese Mainland and overseas visiting Hong Kong for the summit.