FinTech Week concludes

Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK 2026 concluded today, capping a week of discussions, business exchanges, startup showcases and ecosystem activities that brought together policymakers, regulators, entrepreneurs, investors and innovators from around the world.

The week-long programme attracted more than 48,000 visitors from over 120 economies, featured over 1,100 speakers and 800 exhibitors, and welcomed more than 30 Chinese Mainland and international delegations.

The programme was organised by the Financial Services & the Treasury Bureau, the Commerce & Economic Development Bureau and Invest Hong Kong.

Throughout the week, speakers explored how financial and technological innovation are reshaping industries, business models and global markets. Artificial intelligence (AI) discussions highlighted both the expanding potential of the technology and the foundations needed to support wider adoption.

A key highlight of the week was the finale of Global Fast Track 2026, connecting startups and scale-ups with corporate leaders, investors and potential business partners. Following over 700 applications from more than 120 economies, selected finalists presented their solutions at the main conference.

More than 30 delegations from the Chinese Mainland, including those from Beijing, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Zhuhai, as well as delegations from North America, Europe, the Gulf Cooperation Council regions, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Central Asia, and other emerging markets, participated in conference sessions, ecosystem exchanges and business engagement activities throughout the week.

Beyond the main conference, participants took part in a series of community and partner events across the city, including investor meetings, startup showcases, networking sessions and ecosystem exchanges.

During the two-day Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Immersive Executive Tour to Shenzhen, participants visited leading technology enterprises covering AI, electric vehicles, fintech and robotics, gaining first-hand insights into one of the world's most dynamic innovation ecosystems.