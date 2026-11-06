New child assessment unit to open

The Department of Health (DH) today announced that the Siu Sai Wan Child Assessment Centre (SWCAC) will open on December 21. It will replace the Ngau Tau Kok Child Assessment Centre (NKCAC), which is scheduled to close on December 19.

Located on the 7/F and 8/F of the Siu Sai Wan Health Integrated Building at 11 Harmony Road, the new centre features a floor area more than double that of the NKCAC. It is equipped with updated assessment tools and facilities to provide more comprehensive, quality services for children in need.

Arrangements will be made for children currently receiving services at the NKCAC to continue their care at either the SWCAC or another centre serving their residential districts. The DH will notify affected parents or guardians of these arrangements via SMS.

In the future, children residing on Hong Kong Island will be referred to the SWCAC. Those living in Ngau Tau Kok will be referred to the Pamela Youde Child Assessment Centre in Kwun Tong.

Additionally, the Child Assessment Service (CAS) currently provided by the DH’s seven centres will be integrated into the Hospital Authority (HA) from May 31 next year. These centres are located in Kowloon City, Kwun Tong, Kwai Chung, Sha Tin, Fanling, Tuen Mun and Siu Sai Wan.

Following the integration, the CAS will operate under the HA’s Department of Paediatrics & Adolescent Medicine at the Hong Kong Children’s Hospital. This move aims to strengthen multidisciplinary collaboration, optimise healthcare manpower, and enhance service processes and referral mechanisms.

Children suspected of having developmental or behavioural problems will receive necessary multidisciplinary assessment, treatment and rehabilitation services. They will also benefit from improved service continuity and co-ordination.

To ensure seamless care, the DH will transfer existing case information and medical records to the HA for future follow-up. The HA will send subsequent appointment notifications to parents or guardians by post or through the HA Go mobile application.

For parents or guardians who choose not to continue services under the HA, their children’s case information and medical records will not be transferred. They must contact the DH at 2246 6659 during office hours to arrange and sign the required documents, which must be returned by December 31.

The DH will dispose of and destroy those records in accordance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and its internal management policies. Any appointments scheduled for or after May 31 next year will also be cancelled.

Should these children wish to consult the HA’s service at a later date, a fresh referral from a professional will be required. Appointments will then be processed in accordance with the HA’s procedures for new cases.