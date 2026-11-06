Govt condemns foreign smears

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today expressed strong dissatisfaction with and resolute opposition to various countries, led by the United States and other Western nations, and to anti-China media, overseas organisations, politicians and others in relation to their malicious attacks, smears and slanders following the sentence handed down by the The High Court’s Court of First Instance on Wong Chi-fung.

The court sentenced Wong Chi-fung to 10 years’ imprisonment over the offence of “conspiracy to commit collusion with foreign countries or with external elements to endanger national security”.

In a statement, the Hong Kong SAR Government emphasised that Wong Chi-fung chose to plead guilty after being given sufficient time to consider the prosecution’s evidence and having obtained legal advice, including from Senior Counsel.

It said that the entire case, including investigations, prosecution, mitigation hearings and sentencing, were conducted fairly and justly in accordance with the principles of the rule of law consistently adhered to under the common law system of Hong Kong. Wong Chi-fung also enjoys the right to appeal against his sentence in accordance with the law.

The statement highlighted that the court had stressed that the Hong Kong National Security Law (HKNSL) does not have retrospective effect and that Wong Chi-fung was not punished for his pre-HKNSL acts or activities, nor for his political ideology. It said Wong Chi-fung was convicted solely on the basis that he had persisted, after the promulgation of the HKNSL, in his conspiracy with others to commit wrongful acts endangering national security.

It added that the court found that Wong Chi-fung and absconder Law Kwun-chung adapted their roles because they were fully aware that after the HKNSL’s enactment it was unlawful to collude with foreign countries or external elements to endanger national security.

The statement said it was manifest that Wong Chi-fung knowingly breached the law, and again highlighted that he pleaded guilty to the charge and the substance of the offence, including that he conspired with absconder Law Kwun-chung and others to solicit foreign countries or external elements, including the US, to impose sanctions against, blockade or engage in other hostile activities against the People's Republic of China and the HKSAR, and their officials. This included urging the US to revoke the special treatment enjoyed by Hong Kong as a Special Administrative Region under the US law.

The Government said these acts constituted extremely serious offences which not only severely undermined national sovereignty, security, and development interests, but also directly prejudiced the well-being of the general public and the stability of society.

It added that, beyond the present case, Wong Chi-fung repeatedly broke the law, which included taking part in unlawful assemblies and contempt of court, thereby demonstrating his utter disregard for the law. The statement underlined that the punishments that he has received across all these criminal cases are fully justified, and that he has only himself to blame.

The Government reiterated that the continued smears and slanders against the HKSAR's work in safeguarding national security reflect that interference and threats from external forces still exist.

Emphasising that it will continue to uphold its constitutional duty and steadfastly safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, the Government said it will continue to fulfil its duties and obligations to safeguard national security, combat and pursue anti-China and destabilising elements, as well as the agents of external forces, while simultaneously protecting the lawful rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents and others in the city in accordance with the law.

It urged all sides to recognise the objective facts and cease making baseless and malicious attacks and interferences.