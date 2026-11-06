$10 meals fight social isolation

Scheme users can enjoy a hot meal for just $10 - and take a step out to connect with others.

Low in sugar and salt with no MSG - wholesome meals that delight seniors.

Principal Assistant Secretary for Labour & Welfare (Children) Kevin Li (left) and Aberdeen Kai-fong Welfare Association Chief Executive Nora Ng say target users include vulnerable groups such as elderly residents living alone, caregivers and families supporting children with special needs.

For many elderly residents and caregivers navigating the daily challenges of isolation and limited mobility, preparing a hot, nutritious meal can feel like an insurmountable hurdle.

But at Shek Pai Wan Estate in Southern District, a novel community dining initiative is providing a vital lifeline, transforming a local children and youth services centre into a hub of warmth, nutrition and connection.

Run by the Aberdeen Kai-fong Welfare Association since March, the Community Dining Hall offers meals for just $10, enticing caregivers and vulnerable residents to make the trip to the centre.

“Everyone gets a good meal. That is wonderful,” said resident Leung Wah-fuk, adding that the no-MSG dishes are both delicious and healthy, which is vital for the elderly.

Fellow resident Leung Wai-chun echoed that sentiment, noting that the support is a genuine blessing for those who find it difficult to walk to the market or manage cooking alone.

Real impact

While filling daily nutritional needs is crucial, the programme’s true impact lies in its power to forge connections and spot individuals who might otherwise slip through the cracks.

Aberdeen Kai-fong Welfare Association Chief Executive Nora Ng emphasised that the target users are high-risk or hidden groups, including elderly residents living alone, caregivers, and families looking after children with special needs.

“Providing hot meals is not our main focus,” Miss Ng said. “Reaching out to high-risk or hidden groups is our main objective.”

Smart resources

This outreach-first philosophy is underpinned by smart resource allocation. Principal Assistant Secretary for Labour & Welfare (Children) Kevin Li explained that the project optimises the use of integrated children and youth services centres during their non-peak hours.

“We leverage the rich social welfare experience and manpower resources of social welfare organisations," Mr Li said.

He added that since these non-governmental organisations historically provide a wide spectrum of services - from rehabilitation to family assistance - they can quickly redeploy their resources to provide appropriate follow-up support for those identified through the dining initiative, embodying the policy goals of early identification, early intervention and sustained support.

Citywide vision

Since its launch, the pilot scheme has yielded positive results, having served more than 4,000 meals, reached nearly 400 hidden or high-risk individuals, and completed close to 350 case assessments.

Mr Li said that the programme serves as a model that effectively reduces social isolation while seamlessly catching those with hidden welfare needs.

What began as a local pilot is now blossoming into a citywide vision, newly backed by the Policy Address. Moving forward, the Government will reach out to integrated children and youth services centres across Hong Kong to invite them to join the initiative, ensuring that more isolated households feel valued, supported and truly seen.