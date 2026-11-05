Man arrested under security law

The Police Force's National Security Department today arrested a 34-year-old local man in Mong Kok on suspicion of committing seditious acts.

The man was arrested for the offence of “importing a publication that has a seditious intention”, contravening the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance.

Following Police investigations, the man, a local company director, is suspected of importing seditious books into local bookstores with the intent to bring hatred, contempt or disaffection against the Central People’s Government and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Under the authorisation of court warrants, Police searched the arrested man's residence and company. Seditious books, digital devices used to purchase seditious books, and documents were seized. The man is being detained for further enquiries.