Govt rejects remarks on sentencing

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today expressed strong opposition to remarks made by the spokesperson of the US Consulate General in Hong Kong concerning the sentencing of Wong Chi-fung in relation to the offence of “conspiracy to commit collusion with foreign countries or with external elements to endanger national security”.

The US Consulate General’s spokesperson made the comments in response to media enquiries on the sentencing.

In a statement, the Hong Kong SAR Government said the relevant remarks amounted to groundless attacks and smears, and to despicable political manipulation.

It urged the spokesperson to immediately cease making unconstructive and irresponsible remarks on the Hong Kong SAR’s work to safeguard national security, and to refrain from fabricating facts to mislead the public.

The statement highlighted that, before the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law (HKNSL), Wong Chi-fung, Law Kwun-chung, and others, persistently colluded with foreign countries and external elements, actively lobbied the US to pass legislation relating to Hong Kong, and openly solicited foreign countries to impose sanctions against China and the Hong Kong SAR.

In the case concerned, Wong pleaded guilty to the charge and the substance of the offence, including that he conspired with absconder Law Kwun-chung and others to solicit foreign countries and external elements, including the US, to impose sanctions against, blockade, or engage in other hostile activities against the People’s Republic of China and the Hong Kong SAR, and their officials. This included urging the US to revoke the special treatment enjoyed by Hong Kong as a Special Administrative Region under US law.

The statement said it is manifest that these acts endangered national security, and that the malicious intentions behind hostile actions by the US can been seen through by all.

It added that the court determined that Wong and Law were the masterminds in the case and the advocates at the forefront of calls for foreign countries to impose sanctions and hostile measures. Moreover, after the implementation of the HKNSL, they persisted in acts endangering national security.

The Hong Kong SAR Government, highlighting that the court sentenced Wong to 10 years’ imprisonment, said the reasons for this sentence were well-reasoned and sound. It said the court had explained that it was necessary to express the community’s abhorrence at the defendant’s acts in colluding with foreign forces or external elements to endanger national security, and to serve the imperative of deterrence.

Emphasising its constitutional duty to safeguard national security, the Government said it will continue to resolutely combat and pursue anti-China and destabilising elements, and agents of external forces. It added that it will ensure that laws are observed and strictly enforced, and that offenders are brought to account, so as to prevent, suppress and punish acts and activities endangering national security.