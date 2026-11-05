CEDD saddened by site accident

The Civil Engineering & Development Department has stated that it is deeply saddened by the passing of a contractor's staff member at a work site on Trunk Road T4 in Sha Tin today, and extended its deepest condolences to the deceased's family.

At about 11am this morning, a 61-year-old female worker is suspected to have been struck by a construction vehicle while working at the site on Sha Tin Road near Pok Hong Estate. She was certified dead at the scene.

Following the incident, department representatives went to the site to learn about the situation. It instructed the project team to follow up on the incident, carry out a comprehensive review of safety procedures and measures, and offer appropriate assistance to the deceased's family.

Work at the site has been suspended. The department has instructed the contractor to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident. It will also render full assistance to other investigating departments.

Separately, the Labour Department said it was saddened by the death of the worker and expressed its deepest sympathy to the deceased’s family members.