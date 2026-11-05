Judicial proceedings defended

(To watch the full media session with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Secretary for Security Tang Ping-keung today issued a condemnation of malicious attacks and smears launched by external forces in relation to the Wong Chi-fung case, stating that Wong was sentenced through fair and open judicial proceedings.

The High Court’s Court of First Instance this morning sentenced Wong to 10 years’ imprisonment for the offence of “conspiracy to commit collusion with foreign countries or with external elements to endanger national security”.

Meeting the media this afternoon, Mr Tang said the court had ruled that the case fell within the category of "an offence of a grave nature" and warranted severe punishment.

“I note that since the sentence of Wong, external forces have launched malicious attacks and smears regarding the present case," he said. “Those launching attacks against us are exactly the same external forces that Wong Chi-fung and Law Kwun-chung attempted to collude with. They must be strongly condemned, and Hong Kong citizens must recognise and acknowledge that clearly.

“In fact, Wong pleaded guilty, and Wong was sentenced through fair and open judiciary proceedings that fully demonstrated the rule of law that the courts of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region have consistently upheld.”

The security chief iterated that it is the constitutional duty of the Hong Kong SAR Government to safeguard national security, and that the Government will continue to resolutely combat actions that endanger national security.

“We will discuss with the Department of Justice to see if there is any need for appeal of the sentence,” he added.