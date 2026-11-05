Wong Chi-fung jailed for 10 years

The High Court’s Court of First Instance today sentenced Wong Chi-fung to 10 years’ imprisonment for the offence of “conspiracy to commit collusion with foreign countries or with external elements to endanger national security”.

Chief Executive John Lee identified Wong Chi-fung, Law Kwun-chung and their accomplices as being among the primary culprits responsible for undermining Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.

He said they had obstructed the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s efforts to promote national education, set up radical organisations, incited students to engage in unlawful acts, and advocated the notions of “Hong Kong independence” and “self-determination”.

“They further fuelled the ‘black-clad violence’ and the Hong Kong version of ‘colour revolution’ in 2019, committing a multitude of egregious misdeeds,” Mr Lee said.

“Wong Chi-fung has repeatedly broken the law, including organising, taking part in, and inciting others to take part in unauthorised assemblies, unlawful assemblies, and contempt of court, demonstrating his utter disregard for the law. Before the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law, Wong Chi-fung, Law Kwun-chung and others persistently colluded with foreign countries or external elements, actively lobbied the United States to pass so-called legislation concerning Hong Kong, and openly solicited foreign countries to impose sanctions against China and the HKSAR.

“Following the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law, Wong Chi-fung, Law Kwun-chung and their accomplices showed no repentance and continued to act as agents of foreign countries and external forces, wantonly persisting in conspiring to collude with foreign countries or external forces to endanger national security, in a vain attempt to exert pressure on the central authorities and the HKSAR Government through external forces, betraying Hong Kong while remaining incorrigible. Furthermore, Wong Chi-fung participated in the 'Project 35+', conspiring to subvert state power.”

The Chief Executive said these acts constitute extremely serious offences, severely undermining national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and directly prejudicing the well-being of the general public and the stability of society.

The Government said that in the face of overwhelming facts and evidence, it was impossible for Wong Chi-fung to deny his wrongdoing; therefore, he could only plead guilty, serving as a powerful deterrent to others attempting to collude with external forces and undermine national interests.

Noting the court’s heavy sentence on Wong Chi-fung, the Government said it shattered the illusion that individuals endangering national security could escape liability under the guise of a so-called “international battlefront” or “international advocacy”, and demonstrated to the international community the HKSAR’s firm determination to safeguard national security.

The Government welcomed the strict sentence as a vital deterrent against foreign interference and said it will seize any property of Wong Chi-fung’s that is connected to the crime.

Remarking that various western countries, anti-China organisations, politicians and foreign media have launched malicious attacks and smears on Hong Kong in relation to various cases and demanded the release of certain defendants, the Government reiterated that Hong Kong is a society underpinned by the rule of law.

It emphasised that all cases are handled strictly on the basis of evidence and in accordance with the law, adding that exempting any individuals or organisations from the legal consequences of their illegal acts and activities would amount to granting special privileges to break the law.

The Government said Wong Chi-fung’s guilty plea reflected the sufficiency of evidence gathered by the Police Force against him, adding that the court had set out the reasons for his prosecution in detail when delivering the sentence. It said Wong Chi-fung was sentenced under fair and open judicial proceedings which demonstrate Hong Kong’s rule of law, as upheld by its courts.

Highlighting its constitutional duty to safeguard national security, the Government stated will continue to resolutely combat and pursue anti-China and destabilising elements and the agents of external forces. It said it will ensure that laws are observed and strictly enforced, and that offenders are brought to account, so as to prevent, suppress and punish acts and activities endangering national security.