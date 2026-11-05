HK global education role grows

Secretary for Education Choi Yuk-lin spoke today at the World Class University Presidents Forum 2026, highlighting Hong Kong's growing strength, global voice and strategic vision as a premier international higher education hub. The two-day forum in Hong Kong concludes today.

Addressing the audience, Ms Choi noted that the forum gathered leaders and university presidents representing more than one-third of the world's top 50 universities. "Assembling such a distinguished constellation of global academic leadership strongly reaffirms Hong Kong's standing as an international education hub and significantly enhances the city's discourse power in the global educational arena," she said.

Ms Choi emphasised that Hong Kong's institutional strength is firmly rooted in academic excellence, robust national support and open connectivity. Citing the latest QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027, she pointed out that Hong Kong continues to set regional benchmarks with five local universities securing places among Asia's top 10.

Serving as a vital bridge between East and West, Hong Kong offers a fertile ecosystem characterised by internationalisation and diversification to bring global talent together, she said. The education chief added that the forum forms part of a strategic series of signature initiatives promoting the “Study in Hong Kong” brand worldwide, alongside major events like February’s Asia-Pacific Association for International Education Conference and Exhibition.

Elaborating on the forum's theme, "Higher Education Reimagined: Innovating for the Future", Ms Choi stressed that no matter how the global landscape evolves, universities remain fundamentally tied to economic development, societal well-being and human progress. She noted that world-leading institutions must stand at the forefront to guide this transformation as Hong Kong's educational landscape evolves.

The vision is being physically realised through the development of the Northern Metropolis University Town. The Education Bureau pointed out that under the "One Town, Five Elements" framework, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is building a holistic campus ecosystem integrating higher education, advanced research, market innovation, vibrant living spaces and top-tier talent.

Positioned at the gateway to the Chinese Mainland, the University Town will foster deep industry-academia-research integration, linking academic research directly with industry capabilities to serve national development under the 15th Five-Year Plan.