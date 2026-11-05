Student assessment report released

The Hong Kong Examinations & Assessment Authority (HKEAA) has submitted the 2026 Territory-wide System Assessment (TSA) report to the Education Bureau, the Government announced today.

The report said that the performance of Primary 3 and Secondary 3 students in the three major subjects ­– Chinese Language, English Language and Mathematics – remained generally steady this year, aligning closely with results from previous assessments.

The Education Bureau welcomed the findings, noting that schools broadly agree that the TSA report provides practical data and analysis regarding student performance. Combined with internal assessment results, this information enables schools to tailor their curriculum plans and instructional strategies to enhance learning effectiveness, fully reflecting the "Assessment for Learning" ethos.

Expressing its gratitude to the school sector, the bureau commended educators for continuously adopting diversified teaching strategies to cater to the varied needs of students and raise instructional effectiveness.

The HKEAA will soon distribute school-level data directly to primary and secondary schools for feedback on learning and teaching. Meanwhile, the bureau will host thematic seminars on "Promoting Assessment for Learning" next month to support schools in making effective use of assessment data to enhance outcomes.