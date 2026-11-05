Festival of Connoisseurs opens

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (front row, second right) attends The Festival of Connoisseurs.

A new premium lifestyle-focused international exhibition, The Festival of Connoisseurs, opened at AsiaWorld-Expo today, with Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Algernon attending the launch.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Mr Chan remarked that the event brings together exquisite craftsmanship and innovative ideas.

He said that Hong Kong, leveraging its role as a "super connector" and its unique advantages – such as its free flow of capital, goods, talent and information, its simple and low tax regime, and its position as the gateway to the Greater Bay Area – provides an ideal platform for international brands to showcase quality products, expand their customer base, build partnerships and explore new business opportunities.

Mr Chan highlighted that the Government earmarked $100 million in this year's Budget to attract high-quality, large-scale international exhibitions to Hong Kong, adding that this week's festival is the first exhibition to be funded under the initiative.

“The Government will continue to consolidate Hong Kong's position as an international trade centre and world-class convention and exhibition hub, support brands to expand their markets and bring richer experience to visitors,” he said.

Instead of adopting the traditional indoor-only, single-venue format, the exhibition, organised by Informa Markets, extends beyond indoor exhibition halls to outdoor venues showcasing items such as superyachts and supercars from the Chinese Mainland and around the globe. Offering new brand experiences, it has attracted a large number of premium exhibitors, buyers and visitors both from the Mainland and overseas.