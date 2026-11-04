HK wins first gold at Youth Olympics

Poon Hao-ran wins gold in the men’s combined Taijiquan and Taijishan event at the 4th Youth Olympic Games. (Courtesy of Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China)

Secretary for Culture, Sports & Tourism Rosanna Law today congratulated wushu athlete Poon Hao-ran on winning a gold medal in the men's combined Taijiquan and Taijishan event at the 4th Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

His is the Hong Kong, China Delegation's first ever gold medal at a Youth Olympic Games. Hong Kong has sent a total of 15 athletes to compete in 12 sports at the games, which began on Saturday and will run until November 13.

Miss Law said Poon Hao-ran gave an outstanding performance throughout the competition and excelled in the final to record an historic result that will make all Hong Kong citizens proud.

The sports chief also congratulated table tennis duo Su Tsz-tung and Li Ki-ho on winning a silver medal in the Mixed Doubles event. She praised them for demonstrating remarkable determination in advancing through the competition.

Meanwhile, swimmer Man Wui-kiu secured a bronze medal in the Women's 100m Breaststroke event and was commended by Miss Law on a "superb" performance.

“We look forward to our athletes continuing to achieve excellent results and bringing honour to Hong Kong," Miss Law added.