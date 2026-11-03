September retail sales up 6.4%

The total value of retail sales in September, provisionally estimated at $33.4 billion, was up 6.4% compared with the same month a year earlier, the Census & Statistics Department said today.

After netting out the effect of price changes over the same period, the provisional estimate of the volume of total retail sales represents a 3.9% year-on-year increase.

Online sales accounted for 13.1% of the total retail sales value in September. Provisionally estimated at $4.4 billion, the value of this segment rose 12% from the same month a year earlier.

The value of sales of electrical goods and other consumer durable goods not elsewhere classified increased by 9.7% in September 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier.

There were also increases in the following categories: jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts (up 20.3%); other consumer goods not elsewhere classified (up 11.5%); food, alcoholic drinks and tobacco (up 5.3%); medicines and cosmetics (up 9%); wearing apparel (up 11.1%); footwear, allied products and other clothing accessories (up 12.4%); furniture and fixtures (up 9%); and optical shops (up 14.6%).

Meanwhile, the value of sales of commodities in supermarkets dropped by 1% in September 2026 over a year earlier. This was followed by sales of commodities in department stores (down 4.1%); books, newspapers, stationery and gifts (down 0.5%); fuels (down 3.1%); motor vehicles and parts (down 34.7%); and Chinese drugs and herbs (down 3%).

The Government said total retail sales value grew at a faster year-on-year rate in September, marking the 17th consecutive month of expansion. It noted that growth in sales was broad-based across many types of retail outlets, reflecting solid local consumption sentiment in general.

A pick-up in visitor arrivals and sales of festive items associated with the earlier arrival of Mid-Autumn Festival this year also contributed to growth in overall sales in the month. Meanwhile, online retail sales value rose further alongside consumers' growing use of digital channels.

Looking ahead, the Government said that sustained solid economic expansion and growth in labour earnings will bolster local consumption. A series of upcoming mega-events and festive celebrations in various districts, together with continued growth in inbound tourism, will inject additional momentum into the retail sector.