Growth estimated at 5.2% in Q3

Hong Kong's economy is estimated to have grown 5.2% year on year in the third quarter, up from a 4.2% increase in the second quarter.

The Census & Statistics Department released its advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter today.

On a seasonally adjusted quarter-to-quarter comparison basis, real GDP increased by 1.9% in the third quarter.

The Government said the Hong Kong economy expanded robustly from July through September, underpinned by accelerating growth in exports and solid domestic demand.

It added that, for the first three quarters combined, real GDP grew by 5.1% over a year earlier, the fastest growth for the corresponding period in five years.

Looking ahead, the Government said Hong Kong’s economic outlook remains positive, with incoming data pointing to sustained growth momentum.

However, it added that persistent uncertainties in the external environment, particularly developments surrounding geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and tighter monetary policies from many major central banks, warrant close monitoring.