October property sales fall 10%

The Land Registry logged 5,795 sale and purchase agreements received for registration for all building units in October, a decrease of 10% compared with September and down 19.4% year on year.

The total consideration for building unit sale and purchase agreements in October dropped 6.5% from the previous month to $50 billion, representing a 13.6% year-on-year decrease.

A total of 4,512 agreements were for residential units, down 5.2% from the previous month and down 21% from a year ago.

The total consideration for residential units was $42.3 billion, a decrease of 9.5% compared with the previous month and a drop of 17.1% year on year.

There were 418,352 land register searches last month.