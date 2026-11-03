DC member sentenced to prison

The District Court today sentenced Yuen Long District Council (DC) Member Sei Chun-hing to 2.5 years’ imprisonment following his conviction for unlawful intercourse with a girl under 16.

Under the District Councils Ordinance, any DC member convicted of an offence and sentenced to a prison term exceeding three months without the option of a fine is disqualified from holding office.

As both the prosecution and the defence retain the right to lodge an appeal, the Government will closely monitor the developments of the judicial proceedings.

Meanwhile, Mr Sei's remuneration package as a DC member has been suspended since his conviction on September 14.

The Government places great importance on the conduct and integrity of DC members.

In accordance with the ordinance and the performance monitoring system of DC members, the Secretary for Home & Youth Affairs has appointed a supervisory committee to conduct an investigation. The committee will follow up on the matter as the case develops.