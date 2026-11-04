One-stop transit service launched

Secretary for Transport & Logistics Mable Chan (right) and Civil Aviation Administration of China Deputy Administrator Han Jun discuss Hong Kong’s active integration into the national strategy of the “Trunk-Branch Connectivity, Whole-Network Linkage” service.

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) today officially launched its "Linking the Trunk and Branch, Connecting Urban and Remote" facilitated transit service. The first phase rolls out a new network connecting Hangzhou and Wuhan with global destinations via Hong Kong.

Once fully implemented, Mainland passengers transferring between flights operated by different airlines can enjoy a seamless one-stop service. This includes a single ticket, one-time check-in, and through-checked baggage to the final destination, allowing them to travel worldwide effortlessly.

Overseas passengers will also benefit from reciprocal arrangements to travel easily to various Mainland cities via Hong Kong. Secretary for Transport & Logistics Mable Chan attended the launch ceremony alongside Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) Deputy Administrator Han Jun and Deputy Director of the Third Bureau of the Hong Kong & Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of State Council Wang Jinyu.

In her speech, Ms Chan described the service as a crucial step in implementing Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan and integrating into national development. She expressed her gratitude to the CAAC for its support, stating that the initiative highlights Hong Kong's unique role as a global aviation hub that bridges strong Mainland backing with international connectivity.

She added that the "Linking the Trunk and Branch, Connecting Urban and Remote" service enables Hong Kong to align with national network development. By linking the Mainland's "internal circulation" network with Hong Kong's "external circulation" international network, Hong Kong upgrades from a "super connector" to a pivotal point in the country's dual circulation strategy.