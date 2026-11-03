LawTech funding scheme launched

The Department of Justice (DoJ) today officially launched the Funding Scheme for LawTech Solution Subscription by the Hong Kong Legal Sector, aiming to boost the local legal sector’s technological capability and fortify the city’s status as an international legal and dispute resolution hub.

The scheme is a policy initiative under the Chief Executive's 2026 Policy Address. It will be jointly managed by the Hong Kong Bar Association and the Law Society of Hong Kong, which will handle applications and disburse funds.

Applications are open from today until January 29, 2027. Eligible applicants include sole practitioners, Hong Kong law firms with no more than five partners, and barristers with no more than seven years of call.

Deputy Secretary for Justice and Chairman of the Consultation Group on LawTech Development Cheung Kwok-kwan stated that promoting LawTech is a core DoJ policy initiative. He noted that since last year, the DoJ has hosted five rounds of the LexGoTech Roundtables to gather feedback from practitioners, academics and stakeholders.

He added that the DoJ is aware that small and medium-sized law firms, as well as junior barristers, are particularly concerned about the financial burden of adopting LawTech tools. The scheme is launched to directly respond to the industry’s needs.

He pointed out that small and medium-sized law firms account for about 88% of all law firms in Hong Kong, while junior barristers with less than seven years of call make up about one-third of the total practicing bar. The scheme will lower the barrier to entry and enhance the overall competitiveness of Hong Kong's legal sector.

Operating on an actual-expense reimbursement basis, the scheme provides up to $20,000 per applicant for a one-year subscription. Applicants can choose from a designated list of 14 local, Mainland and overseas providers covering legal research, document drafting, workflow management and hearing support.

To ensure effectiveness, these service providers will offer transparent pricing alongside technical support and training. The application process consists of four steps.

First, applicants must select a provider from the designated list and obtain a written price quotation. Second, they will submit their application to either the Hong Kong Bar Association or the Law Society of Hong Kong.

Third, the relevant body will issue a written result, after which successful applicants can subscribe to their chosen service. Finally, applicants submit proof of subscription and payment to their respective professional body to claim reimbursement.