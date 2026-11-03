Removal of Winnie Ho approved

The Central People's Government has approved the removal of Winnie Ho from her post as Secretary for Housing, following a recommendation by Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive John Lee. The announcement was made in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Basic Law of the Hong Kong SAR of the People's Republic of China.

Mr Lee noted that Ms Ho tendered her resignation last Wednesday to assume political accountability for the Wang Fuk Court fire.

Ms Ho joined the Government in 1992 and was appointed Director of Architectural Services in 2020. She assumed the role of Secretary for Housing in 2022, becoming a principal official of the sixth-term of the Hong Kong SAR Government.

The Chief Executive commended Ms Ho for her dedication to implementing his key housing directives. These included the construction of around 30,000 Light Public Housing units and successfully shortening the Composite Waiting Time for Subsidised Rental Housing from 6.1 years to 4.8 years.

Mr Lee also praised her for effectively combating the abuse of public rental housing and enacting the Basic Housing Units Ordinance to phase out substandard subdivided residential units in an orderly manner.

As Ms Ho officially leaves office today, Mr Lee wishes her good health and the very best in her future endeavours.