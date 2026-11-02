Legal Week kicks off

Chief Executive John Lee (centre) attends the Hong Kong Legal Week 2026: UNIDROIT Centenary: Regional Conference for the Asia-Pacific and Opening Ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Liaison Office.

Hong Kong Legal Week 2026, themed “Collaboration & Innovation: Legal Synergy for a Shared Future” began today.

An annual flagship event for the legal sector organised by the Department of Justice (DoJ) Legal Week 2026 brings together legal professionals, business leaders, policymakers, academics and leading international legal organisations from Hong Kong and around the world to have in-depth discussions and exchanges on forward-looking issues such as regional legal co-operation, international dispute resolution and lawtech.

Marking the centenary celebration of the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT) and the 60th anniversary of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), both leading international legal organisations will hold celebratory events during Legal Week, making this year's programme particularly significant.

UNIDROIT Centenary: Regional Conference for Asia-Pacific and Opening Ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Liaison Office was held as the opening event of this year's Legal Week.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Chief Executive John Lee, Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Cui Jianchun, President of UNIDROIT Prof Enzo Moavero-Milanesi, Secretary-General of UNIDROIT Prof Ignacio Tirado and Secretary for Justice Paul Lam.

With the support of the central government, the DoJ has successfully secured the establishment of UNIDROIT's first office outside its seat in Rome in its 100 years of history, demonstrating Hong Kong's leading role as an international legal hub.

In his welcome remarks, Mr Lee said that today marks a double celebration, commemorating UNIDROIT's centenary and witnessing the opening of a new chapter for UNIDROIT – the establishment of its Asia-Pacific Liaison Office in Hong Kong. He noted that as a renowned international legal, trade and financial hub, Hong Kong strives to attract global organisations and talent, enable international legal co-operation and position Hong Kong as a super connector and super value-adder for East and West.

Mr Lee noted that by setting up a liaison office in Hong Kong, UNIDROIT not only enjoys benefits from co-operation with other partner organisations in the city, but also benefits from the network established by the Hong Kong International Legal Talents Training Academy to promote capacity building in the region. The establishment of the office is a symbol of the collective ambition to build a more harmonious and prosperous future for the Asia-Pacific and beyond.

Director-General of the Department of Treaty & Law, Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China Yu Ning said in her video speech that UNIDROIT setting up a liaison office in Hong Kong reflects the international community's high regard for Hong Kong and marks a significant achievement in the city's continuous effort in building itself as an international legal centre.

She said that in recent years, the Hong Kong SAR has continued to strengthen its exchanges and co-operation with UNIDROIT under the framework of “one country, two systems”, further showcasing to the world its strengths including its robust common law system, well-established judicial system and extensive pool of international legal talent.

Delivering his opening remarks, Mr Lam said that Hong Kong's relationship with UNIDROIT is longstanding. The establishment of the liaison office in Hong Kong will take the city's relationship with UNIDROIT to the next level, and will provide a stable and effective platform in the Asia-Pacific region to facilitate the development of international private law.

He noted that the presence of the three major private international law organisations at the Hong Kong legal hub, namely the UNIDROIT Asia-Pacific Liaison Office, the Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific of the Hague Conference on Private International Law, and the DoJ Project Office for Collaboration with United Nations Commission on International Trade Law, together with the International Organization for Mediation, the Asian African Legal Consultative Organization Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre and other international institutions, will create synergy.

The Regional Conference for the Asia-Pacific in celebration of UNIDROIT's centenary came right after the opening ceremony. More than 700 registrations from more than 40 countries or regions gathered to review UNIDROIT's achievements of a century in modernising and harmonising private law, and to explore how it can continue to foster regional development in its next century.

Deputy Secretary for Justice Cheung Kwok-kwan said in his closing remarks that UNIDROIT opening its first ever overseas office in Hong Kong fully reflects the international community's vote of confidence in Hong Kong's legal system.

He pointed out that the Liaison Office will serve not only as a platform for dialogue with governments on the development and implementation of its instruments, but also as a hub for collaboration with academia, arbitral and mediation institutions, financial institutions and other key stakeholders.

The 3rd Asia-Pacific International Private Law Summit will be held tomorrow. Other events during Legal Week include the celebration event of UNCITRAL's 60th anniversary to be held on November 4, the Fourth Legal Forum on Interconnectivity and Development and the Hong Kong Mediation Lecture 2026 on November 5, as well as the Second Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macao Greater Bay Area Lawyers Forum on November 6.

Additionally, the three-day Hong Kong LawTech Fest 2026 will begin on Wednesday.

Click here for details of the event.